Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Tamil Nadu gets postponed again

BJP president Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Tamil Nadu scheduled to start from tomorrow has been postponed again, the party’s state unit said today. As a result, Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu as part of the 95-day nation wide tour has been “postponed”, said the statement.

The new schedule for his visit would be announced later, statement added. The BJP chief was slated to attend a series of events in Chennai and Coimbatore during his August 22-24 state tour.

Among other engagements, he was scheduled to meet a host of personalities, have lunch at a party worker’s residence here and address the state party unit functionaries. Shah was earlier scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu in May but the trip was postponed.

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP chief is travelling across the country to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level. While BJP has one Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, it has no representation in the 234-member state Assembly, dominated by the AIADMK.

