Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Mumbai begins tomorrow

As part of his 90-day tour across various states, BJP president Amit Shah will be in Mumbai from June 16 to 19, meeting party leaders and workers, besides corporate czars, intellectuals and Bollywood bigwigs. He is likely to meet leaders of the NDA allies, too, during his three-day visit.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said, “The possibility of Shah holding meetings with NDA allies is not being ruled out.” This indicated that there is a possibility of Shah meeting with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti, Rashtriya Samaj Party’s Mahadeo Jankar, Republican Party of India (A) chief and Union Minister for Social Justice Ramdas Athavale.

A senior party functionary said, “There are 24 to 28 meetings shortlisted at the moment.”

Highly placed sources said, “A power point presentation to highlight the policy reforms of the state government in Maharashtra will be the highlight. It would outline the core sectors where the government, keeping with the pace of centre, has taken decisions in agriculture, energy, infrastructure and social sectors.”

Separate meetings with BJP ministers, members of state legislative assembly and council, and members of parliament have been chalked out.

A senior cabinet minister said, “All the cabinet ministers (BJP) were told to remain present in Mumbai between June 16 and 18.” Party insiders said, “The purpose of the tour is to know the organisational strengths and weaknesses and undertake course corrections wherever necessary.”

The district-wise reports on “vistar yatra”, the party’s expansion drive undertaken by 20,000 workers across 90,000 booths in Maharashtra, will be discussed. Last fortnight, the party had tried to connect with every household through the vistar yatra.

Taking a feedback on how people perceive the government’s policies, both central and state, is one of the aims of the tour. According to a party spokesperson, “In the last two weeks, we reached taluka-wise to apprise people of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the centre and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.”

During his tour across the country, Shah has devoted three days to bigger states like Maharashtra. His tour to smaller states like Goa will wind up in just one day.

