Amit Shah’s march to destroy Kerala’s reputation: CPI(M) 

BJP President Amit Shah after praying at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol during the Ganesh festival in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI Photo BJP President Amit Shah after praying at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol during the Ganesh festival in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI Photo

With preparations on for BJP’s ‘Janaraksha yatra’ to be participated by Amit Shah, CPI(M) Tuesday alleged that the saffron party president is visiting Kerala to create ‘troubles’. He should first take out a march in party-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Hariyana, CPI(M) district secretary P Jayarajan told reporters here, adding, insecurity and law and order issues were severe in states ruled by the saffron party.

Jayarajan alleged that the Sangh Parviar was showing its “intolerance” as Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government was going ahead with mass people’s support. “Amit Shah is coming to Kerala to create troubles… to destroy the reputation of the state which is known for its secular and democratic credentials,” Jayarajan told reporters.

In Kerala, tension was prevailing only in the minds of BJP-RSS activists, the left leader added. “The slogan of BJP’s Janaraksha Yatra is that everyone has the right to live. If so, Shah should take out a march to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, ruled by BJP, first,” he said.

It was in Uttar Pradesh that several children had died in hospital without getting oxygen, he said alleging that farmers’ suicides was a continuing saga in Madhya Pradesh. Amit Shah is expected to take part in the ‘padyatra’, from Payyannur in Kannur district on September seven to state capital here to highlight the political violence “unleashed” by the ruling CPI-M in the state.

Besides Shah, union ministers, and chief ministers of BJP ruled states would be among those accompanying him. Shah is likely to be in Kerala for three days and expected to join the yatra in at least three places.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App