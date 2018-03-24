Amit Shah’s letter full of false information, BJP spreading lies about Andhra Pradesh govt: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP quits BJP-led NDA Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP quits BJP-led NDA

Responding to BJP chief Amit Shah’s letter which said TDP’s decision to quit the NDA alliance was out of ‘political consideration’ and not for the development of Andhra Pradesh, state chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the saffron party of for spreading lies. Countering the BJP chief’s claim of having provided enough funds to the state, Naidu said, “Amit Shah in his letter says centre gave many funds to the state, we couldn’t utilise them. They’re trying to say Andhra Pradesh govt is incapable. Our govt has good GDP, agriculture and many national awards. That’s our capability. Why are you spreading lies?”

Naidu further claimed that Shah’s letter was “full of false information” and that this attitude of the Centre was the reason for lagging behind in the development of several industries in the state. “Even now Centre is providing special benefits to North Eastern states. Had Andhra Pradesh been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Shah had earlier on Friday written to Naidu saying the party’s decision to quit the NDA is “both unfortunate as well as unilateral.” However, he added that Naidu’s assertion that the BJP is not considerate towards the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh is “untrue and baseless.”

“(TDP) decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns,” Shah wrote in the eight-page letter. The BJP chief also said that the party believed in the “development for all” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “left no stone unturned” in ensuring the state’s growth.

The BJP chief’s letter comes after two TDP leaders resigned from the Union Cabinet and the party pulled out from the BJP-led NDA alliance at the Centre. The TDP and the government have been at loggerheads over granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has been raising the issue in both Houses of Parliament causing disruptions and leading to frequent adjournments. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had also criticised this year’s Budget last calling it a “big disappointment as there was no mention of our state.”

