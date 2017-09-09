Himachal Pradesh polls: Amit Shah’s Kangra rally on September 22

BJP chief Amit Shah (PTI/Files) BJP chief Amit Shah (PTI/Files)

BJP IS all set to go for a massive show of strength at the youth rally in Kangra on September 22. The venue has also been carefully chosen as Kangra district, which has 15 Assembly seats and holds the key to the political fortunes of the state. The two-day core committee meeting of the party in Panchkula has chalked out a plan for crowd mobilisation as it could set the party’s poll machinery into action before the announcement of dates.

“The rally is going to be exactly on the lines of the one held in Shimla for PM Narendra Modi. Party leaders have been entrusted with mobilising people from those districts, where the party has already made massive inroads in the past three months following the Parivartan Rath Yatra, Dalit Swabhimaan sammelans, Mahila sammelan and Yuva Aakrosh rallies,” said former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.

During the two-day meet, the party brass had closed-door discussions in the presence of some strategists drawn from the Sangh Parivar to prepare a roadmap for election management.

