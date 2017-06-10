Amit Shah’s comment on Gandhi unethical, should apologise: Mamata Banerjee

Related News
A day after BJP president Amit Shah’s comment on Mahatma Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday strongly criticised and demanded that he withdraw it and apologise to the country. Taking strong exception to his comments, the CM said that the act is deliberate, unfortunate, uncalled for and unethical.
“He should withdraw his comment and apologise for it. It is a deliberate act. It is unfortunate, uncalled for and unethical,” she said. The CM further added, “Gandhiji is the father of the nation and he is an icon of the world. No one should think that he can say anything only because he is in power”, she said.
Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, “When we, in public life, speak about icons of our nation and the world, we must always show utmost respect and sensitivity with language”.
Amit Shah on Friday had referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a “bahut chatur baniya” (a very clever Baniya – the trading
caste) while addressing a gathering in Raipur.
- Jun 10, 2017 at 4:46 pmMahatma Ghandhi is honoured as the father of the nation and defaming him is tantamount to defaming the national flag. An FIR must be filed against him for maligning the father of the nation and he must be forced to withdraw his words and apologize to nation.Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 4:39 pmFor bringing the caste to the Father of the Nation is the only thing BJP President done and all other statements are very true - to dissolve the Congress party and the importance given by the congress party towards Freedom fighters that was belonged to the congress party only and that too for Nehru family members are all true, so if he wanted to apologise then it is for the comment "caste" he linked with Father of the Nation which is unwarranted , will he is the query ???Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 4:38 pmBJP should create revolt all over Bangal and give hard time to that mad non performing witch.Reply
- Jun 10, 2017 at 4:17 pmTHis saffron politicians with fakeju Leader has been DIVING THE COUNTRIES Lisenting to his third RATE GARBAGE. An FIR MUST BE FILE AGAINST HIM. LIKE THE way the saffron has done to ALL OPPOSITION LEADERS. NEXT HE WILL LECTURE US ON HIS SECOND DEAD MASTER GODSE. Give the saffrom leaders specially this FATSO .GIVE THEN THE BOOT. JAI HIND. MAKE INDYA PURE AND CLEAN FROM THESE DEVILS called Politicians.Reply