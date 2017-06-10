Amit Shah’s comment on Gandhi unethical, should apologise: Mamata Banerjee

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, “When we, in public life, speak about icons of our nation and the world, we must always show utmost respect and sensitivity with language”. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, “When we, in public life, speak about icons of our nation and the world, we must always show utmost respect and sensitivity with language”.

A day after BJP president Amit Shah’s comment on Mahatma Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday strongly criticised and demanded that he withdraw it and apologise to the country. Taking strong exception to his comments, the CM said that the act is deliberate, unfortunate, uncalled for and unethical.

“He should withdraw his comment and apologise for it. It is a deliberate act. It is unfortunate, uncalled for and unethical,” she said. The CM further added, “Gandhiji is the father of the nation and he is an icon of the world. No one should think that he can say anything only because he is in power”, she said.

Amit Shah on Friday had referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a “bahut chatur baniya” (a very clever Baniya – the trading

caste) while addressing a gathering in Raipur.

