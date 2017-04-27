BJP will form next government in West Bengal, asserts Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah poses with the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata on Thursday. (Source: PTI photo) BJP National President Amit Shah poses with the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata on Thursday. (Source: PTI photo)

BJP National President Amit Shah on Thursday concluded his three-day West Bengal tour with a visit to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s ancestral house in Bhawanipore and holding another round of booth level committee meeting at Rajarhat. Even in the last leg of his tour, Shah trained his gun at Mamata Banerjee government and reiterated that next time BJP would form a government in West Bengal. He alleged that the kind of atrocities the state government inflicted on its people has never been seen anywhere in the country after independence.

“The atmosphere I have seen in last three days has made me confident that next time BJP will form a government in West Bengal. It will be a government for the people which will make sure that you do not have to move the court to hold immersion of Durga idols. Once a BJP government is formed, Bangladeshi infiltrators will be stopped at the border and youth will get employment,” Shah said while addressing party workers at Rajarhat. He held a booth level committee meeting (booth no. 231) at Sukantanagar area in Rajarhat and launched a “booth chalo abhijan”. He also met some voters in the area and interacted with them who offered him sweets and showered flower petals at him.

“In last three days, I have interacted with the people of West Bengal. The kind of atrocities the state government has inflicted on the people of West Bengal has never been seen anywhere in the country after independence. You can never see the kind of poverty, which is visible in West Bengal, in any other state of the country. I assure you that once a BJP government is formed in West Bengal the state will turn into a happy state like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana,” Shah said. He added, “The kind of response the BJP has received in West Bengal, I am confident that people would bring another change (paribartan) here.”

Earlier in the day, Shah visited Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s ancestral house and paid a floral tribute to the bust of Mookerjee. Later, he held a core committee meeting with state BJP leaders and reportedly asked them to reach out to the masses and expand the organisation. According to a senior BJP leader, the party will induct more people into the party.

“Our focus would be to bring more people in our party and expand the organisation. We have been instructed to reach out to the masses and educate them about the development ushered in by the BJP governments in other states,” a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

Shah left for the airport after addressing party workers in Rajarhat and launching the booth chalo abhijan.

