Amit Shah visits under-construction BJP headquarters

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: March 21, 2017 10:39 pm
BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the party’s under-construction headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to assess the ongoing work. He was joined by Union minister and party treasurer Piyush Goyal.

A party leader said the construction was going on in full swing and Shah was confident that the new building would be ready sometime next year.

The party wants to inaugurate it on the birthday of its ailing stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah had laid the foundation for the new office in August last year.

It is coming up on a premises measuring 8,000 square feet on the leafy road in central Delhi.

It will include a seven-storey building with three-storeyed complexes on either side. The entire campus will be Wi-fi enabled with provisions of water harvesting and solar power, party leaders have said.

