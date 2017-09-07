Amit Shah visits Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar

BJP President Amit Shah being welcomed on his arrival in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah being welcomed on his arrival in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday visited Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. Accompanied by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG) Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state BJP president Basant Panda, Shah visited the 11th century Shiva shrine.

He was welcomed by BJP workers on the way to the temple. They also performed traditional songs and dance to welcome him into the temple. After having darshan of Lord Lingaraj, Devi Parvati and Maa Bhubaneswari, Shah held discussions with the servitors of the temple regarding issues related to the shrine.

Shah is scheduled to address a workers’ gathering at the Janta Maidan here tomorrow.

