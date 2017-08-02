Amit Shah visit: Manohar Lal Khattar meets people to gather feedback

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that there was enthusiasm among the people in view of Amit Shah’s visit to the state. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that there was enthusiasm among the people in view of Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

As BJP chief Amit Shah began his Haryana visit, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday took people’s feedback on a range of issues concerning the state as he interacted with people during his morning walk. The chief minister said that there was enthusiasm among the people in view of Shah’s visit to the state.

“I went out for a round in the morning and was not accompanied by any security guard. I met some people and I talked to them on developmental issues pertaining to the state. I gathered their feedback on a range of issues and about what they thought about our government,” Khattar later said.

The chief minister said he was happy to know from the public that various citizen delivery services, “which we are trying to give in a transparent manner, were reaching them without any hassle.” Khattar said he also met some young sportspersons.

“I also met some young wrestlers of an ‘Akhara’, they were happy with the steps our government is taking for the promotion of sports in the state. They also gave me a few suggestions and we will try to incorporate these,” the CM said. Shah arrived here today on a three-day visit to Haryana during which he will hold a series of meetings and also review the works undertaken by the M L Khattar government in the state.

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

