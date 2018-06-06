Shiv Sena mocks BJP’s Sampark Abhiyan: ‘Modi touring world, Amit Shah country’

“The PM Narendra Modi is touring the world and BJP chief Amit Shah is touring the country as part of their Sampark Abhiyan (contact for support),” Shiv Sena said. “The PM Narendra Modi is touring the world and BJP chief Amit Shah is touring the country as part of their Sampark Abhiyan (contact for support),” Shiv Sena said.

On the day BJP chief Amit Shah is slated to meet Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena has mocked the BJP’s ‘Sampark Abhiyan‘ programme and reiterated that it would contest 2019 polls solo.

“The PM Narendra Modi is touring the world and BJP chief Amit Shah is touring the country as part of their Sampark Abhiyan (contact for support). Shah will be meeting NDA allies. But, what exactly will he do? It is a question why he is meeting now after the BJP suffered defeats in bypolls. Sena will contest 2019 elections solo. The Palghar bypoll results have shown the Sena’s strength,” said Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

It further said that the 2019 polls could be the reason behind the BJP chief’s outreach. “But, the ruling party has lost contact with the public and it should find reasons behind it,” it said adding that Sena’s path is always based on public connect and support and it doesn’t require ‘poster boys’ to fight and win the polls.

During the Palghar bypoll, Sena said, Modi and Shah were missing from the BJP posters at many places and late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga’s photo was used despite the family’s objection to it. “After the Palghar bypoll victory, Wanga’s photo is missing from BJP posters and Modi and Shah are back on the posters. Its ‘business calculations’ are fixed for keeping and breaking the contact,” remarked Sena.

Shiv Sena said, "Forming a partnership with the BJP means killing your own freedom of 'janadhar'."

It added that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has broken ties with BJP. “So, is Naidu visit included in Shah’s smapark abhiyan?” asked Sena.

If Naidu is not in it, Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready for contact, Sena sarcastically added.

“Actually, big sampark scam is happening in Bihar. Though the JDU and BJP government came to power in Bihar, it seems its honeymoon period is coming to an end,” said Sena refering to JDU leader KC Tyagi’s comments saying BJP doesn’t care about allies and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar questioning the benefits of demonetisation.

“The winds of change of government are flowing in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The change of government is also imminent in Maharashtra as well,” it added.

It further said inflation has reached a peak due to high prices of petrol and diesel and farmers are on strike. “Since the government has lost contact with farmers, it is trying to break the strike. Like it won the Palghar ‘using all the means’, it is attempting to break the farmers strike ‘using all the means’. In such a scenario, Modi is touring the world and Shah is touring the nation and their art of contact should be appreciated,” the Sena added.

