Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Himachal Pradesh in May

BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo) BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo)

BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Shimla next month to take stock of political situation in the state, where assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year.

During his visit on May 3 and 4, Shah would interact with MPs, MLAs, BJP office bearers and give tips for strengthening the party ahead of the Assembly polls, due in November, and also Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections to be held next month, party sources said. Shah will hold meetings with party workers to draw a broad strategy for the polls, state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti said.

A meeting of the party’s state executive will be held on April 25, 26 and 27 to finalise the preparations for Shah’s visit, they said. The BJP is making all out efforts to wrest the civic body ahead of the Assembly polls.

