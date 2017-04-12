MCD elections 2017: Amit Shah to Yogi Adityanath, BJP to bring out its big guns soon

BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo) BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo)

The BJP will finalise its “star campaigner schedule” in a day or two and plans to make sure that senior party leaders address rallies in the run-up to the MCD polls, scheduled for April 23. Senior leaders said BJP chief Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will possibly be brought in around April 19-20. “The last five days of campaigning will be crucial. We want to reserve the impactful campaigners for the last few days,” said a senior leader.

Another senior leader said, “Adityanath’s campaign is expected to draw more voters. While some campaigners are just symbolic, he will be able to connect with and inspire voters.”

Some candidates, meanwhile, are calling in star campaigners on their own. “Someone from the party called actor and MP Paresh Rawal for campaigning on Tuesday; we didn’t even know about it,” said a senior leader.

Meanwhile, the party extended its support to five candidates, who had filed nominations as independents, in wards where the state election commission has cancelled the nominations.

Delhi in-charge of the party, Shyam Jaju, said it was only after “serious thinking” that the BJP decided to support the independents. The candidates are Twinkle Kalia from Kishan Ganj, Amrita Rashmi from Baprola, Rahul Singh from Vinod Nagar, Gulfam from Abul Fazal Enclave and Lata Soni from Lado Sarai.

