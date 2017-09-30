Amit Shah to undertake padyatra along CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s house to protest political violence in Kerala

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI) BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI)

BJP National President Amit Shah will participate in a ‘padayatra’ in Kerala, which will see him walk past the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kannur district on October 5. The march is being organised as a mark of protest against the ruling CPI-M’s “political violence” and also against growing jihadi terrorism, a BJP official said here on Saturday.

V Muraleedharan, the coordinator of the state-wide ‘yatra’ of state BJP president Kummanem Rajasekheran, said the padayatra was conceived in August, after the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office bearer E Rajesh on July 29. The yatra will also see a campaign against the recent trend of jehadi terrorism promoted by Islamic fundamentalists, he told the media.

“The state-wide yatra would be flagged off by Shah from Payanur in Kannur district on October 3. He will walk for three days, and on October 5, he will walk past the home of Pinrayi Vijayan. That evening he will address a public meeting at Tellichery. He will then return on the concluding day of the yatra on October 17 and participate in a public meeting to be held here,” said Muraleedharan.

“The maximum attack on our cadres has taken place in Kannur district. The venue for flagging off the yatra is Payanur, in memory of V Ramakrishnan who became the first victim in 1969. In that case, Vijayan was an accused. Apart from the fight against the political violence of the CPI-M, this yatra is also to highlight the spurt in jihadi terrorism as we have seen that people from Kerala are also part of those who joined the Islamic State group,” added Muraleedharan.

He said various Union Ministers and national party leaders will walk along with the march at various locations, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her cabinet colleagues Smriti Irani, Ananathakumar and the lone BJP MP from Kerala in the cabinet K J Alphons. The BJP has just one member in the 140-seat Kerala Assembly in veteran former Union Minister O Rajagopal.

