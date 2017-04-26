Amit Shah to tour all states by September to strengthen BJP ideological base

BJP President Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP President Amit Shah (File Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah will tour all states by September to strengthen the party’s ideological base and organisation, BJP leaders have said. Kicking off the 95-day drive from J&K, Shah will spend two to three days in each state. The BJP president had made this announcement during the recent BJP national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar. This programme is different from Shah’s 15-day tour of five states, called “Vistaar Yatra” (expansion tour), which started from West Bengal on Tuesday. The all-state tour will be aimed at toning up the organisational structure.

“This is the first time the president of a party as big as the BJP will be touring all states to strengthen the organisation. We want to make the birth centenary of Deendayal Upadhyay a memorable period in our history,” party general secretary Arun Singh said. “We will reach out to every corner of the states with the party ideology, Deendayalji’s messages and central government schemes,” he said.

