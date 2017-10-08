Amit Shah to release books on former Sangh chiefs

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI /File) BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI /File)

BJP president Amit Shah will unveil books on the personality and works of former chiefs of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on October 10, a statement released by the party said.

A party spokesperson also said that the working committee of the UP BJP will be held on October 12 in Kanpur. A statement issued by the BJP’s Lucknow unit said that “BJP chief Amit Shah will unveil the books on the personality and works of five former chiefs of RSS at the convention centre.”

Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra said that on October 11, state office bearers of the party will be holding a meeting, while on October 12, the state working committee will meet.

“The working committee will be headed by UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on this occasion,” he said.

Mishra said that the main agenda of the meeting is the review of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Janam Shatabdi programme, urban local body polls and framework of future programmes.

