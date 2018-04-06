Amit Shah to reflect on election roadmap

BJP president Amit Shah arrives in Mumbai on Thursday night prior to the party’s Foundation Day celebrations to be held on Friday. Nirmal Harindran BJP president Amit Shah arrives in Mumbai on Thursday night prior to the party’s Foundation Day celebrations to be held on Friday. Nirmal Harindran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah Thursday convened a core committee meeting of the state BJP to discuss the political strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. Shah, who arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening was accorded a grand welcome at the airport, where workers in larger number showered petals and organised a bike rally.

During his two days visit to Mumbai, Shah will reflect on electoral roadmap for the state BJP. The core committee meeting was confined to senior select leaders. On Friday, after the conclave, Shah will interact with the state MLAs and MPs.

A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity said, “ Apart from the in-house organisational challenges, larger aspects relating to formation of alliances at regional levels and overall state to consolidate the party ahead of 2019 elections was the mainstay of the meeting.”

