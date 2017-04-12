Amit Shah to open three-day Savarkar meet on April 21

BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo) BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo)

BJP President Amit Shah will inaugurate the 29th Savarkar Sahitya Sammelan in Thane on April 21.

The three-day Sammelan is being held for the first time in Thane and has been jointly organised by Swatantra Veer Savarkar Abhyas Mandal, Savarkar Darshan Pratishthan and Swatantra VD Savarkar Pratishtan from April 21-23. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ravindra Sathe, Secretary of the Savarkar Darshan Pratishtan said the meet will comprise symposia, panel discussions, exhibitions, plays etc related to the teachings of the Hindutva ideologue.

Ramesh Patange, a noted literary figure will preside over the Sammelan. Also a dozen eminent speakers will deliver lectures on the patriot’s life and work.

