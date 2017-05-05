Amit Shah to launch ‘parivartan yatra’ on Saturday to remove Left Front govt in Tripura

Amit Shah, who arrives at 10:45 AM on Saturday in Agartala, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with different party organizations, and also hold a press conference. Amit Shah, who arrives at 10:45 AM on Saturday in Agartala, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with different party organizations, and also hold a press conference.

BJP national president Amit Shah is arriving in Agartala on Saturday on a crucial two-day visit to Tripura, during which he will formally launched a “parivartan yatra” of the saffron party intended at dislodging the ruling Left Front government of Manik Sarkar in the forthcoming state assembly elections likely to be held early next year.

“We are organizing a five-km road show from the airport to the city to welcome our president Amit Shah, where we are expecting a turn-out of not less than 10,000 people. Tripura being a small state, 10,000 is a huge figure. On Sunday he is addressing a huge rally in Kumarghat, about 150 kms from Agartala, where we are expecting a turnout of 40,000 people,” state BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb told The Indian Express over the telephone from Agartala.

Deb said the state party unit was expecting a major turn-around among the voters in Tripura after Amit Shah’s visit. “The common people in Tripura have already made up their minds to dismiss the Left Front and install a BJP government in the state. The Left Front is already shaking, and the elections, expected in February 2018, will be just a formality to remove the present government,” Deb claimed. This is Amit Shah’s first Tripura visit in recent years since his visit to Agartala on April 27, 2015, he said.

Amit Shah, who arrives at 10:45 AM on Saturday in Agartala, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with different party organizations, and also hold a press conference. On Sunday, he is slated to address a party rally called “parivartan sankalp rally” in Kumarghat and then a meeting with leading intellectuals, academicians, social workers, cultural and sports personalities and spiritual leaders before returning to Delhi.

A host of national leaders including BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, secretary (Northeast) Ajay Jamwal, Tripura prabhari Sunil Deodhar and union minister of state for health Faggan Singh Kulaste are also accompanying Amit Shah in his two-day Tripura visit, Deb said.

Security beefed up

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the state in the wake of BJP national president Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Tripura. The state has already witnessed a series of violent clashes between supporters of the BJP and the ruling Left Front in the past few days, with state president Deb claiming that at least 20 BJP workers have been injured in 14 incidents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd