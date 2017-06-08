Amit Shah to hold 22 meetings in three days in Chhattisgarh

BJP President Amit Shah. (File) BJP President Amit Shah. (File)

BJP president Amit Shah will reach Raipur on Thursday for a three-day Chhattisgarh visit.

With an eye on elections in late 2018, the party is gearing up for an internal assessment and focussing on discussions on the way forward. The Congress, meanwhile, is set to take the BJP on, promising to hold protests on at least two of the three days.

BJP leaders, a day before the party chief’s arrival, said Shah would hold a minimum of 22 meetings in the three days.

This will include meeting senior cabinet ministers, booth-level workers and members of the IT and public relations cells of the party.

A meeting with the state’s RSS brass is also in the offing on Friday.

With a major chunk of Chhattisgarh’s population belonging to the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, Shah has also planned a trip to Girodhpuri Dham, a shrine to Guru Ghasiad, the spiritual guru of Satnami community. Senior leaders said that there was a possibility that Shah would visit Sonakhan, the village of Veer Narayan Singh, an adivasi leader who is said to have fought against the British.

The Congress, meanwhile, has threatened to hold protests against the failed promises made to farmers and other issues like tribal rights and corruption. Senior police officers said all arrangements to avoid any untoward incident have been made and that nobody would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

