Amit Shah to begin North-East visit from today

With elections approaching in the Northeastern states, BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the region from Saturday to begin poll preparations. He will visit Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

Shah will begin his tour in the northeast from Garo Hills — stronghold of Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. He is scheduled to address a public rally in Tikrikilla there.

On January 7, he will be in Left-ruled Tripura. Shah will address rallies in Ambassa and Udaipur there. He is also expected to visit Nagaland where he will address another public rally. Shah’s visit to Meghalaya and Tripura, key states in BJP’s political and ideological plans for the region, comes at a time when party units in the states received a boost after several leaders from rival camps joined the BJP. The BJP has set a target of 40 seats in the 60 member legislative assembly in Meghalaya.

