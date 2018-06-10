Amit Shah to attend Vikas Yatra in Chhattisgarh today

BJP president Amit Shah meets veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar as part of the party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express) BJP president Amit Shah meets veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar as part of the party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express)

BJP chief Amit Shah will attend the party’s ‘Vikas Yatra’ campaign, which seeks to highlight the achievements of the Raman Singh government in Chhattisgarh in the past 15 years, at Ambikapur in Surguja district on Sunday.

Singh had launched the first phase of the yatra on May 12 and covered several districts ahead of the assembly polls, scheduled later this year. Senior BJP officials said Shah will join Singh in a two-and-a-half kilometre road show through Ambikapur city and address a rally.

Ambikapur, a tribal-dominated region in the Surguja district, and Bastar are Congress strongholds and crucial to the BJP’s chances of retaining power.

Shah’s visit is the latest in a series of high-profile trips to the states by national leaders, symbolising the significance of the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. On May 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bastar. He is set to visit Bhilai four days after Shah’s visit. Earlier, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held rallies at Sitapur and Gaurella-Pendra.

