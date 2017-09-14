Amit Shah to attend ‘seva divas’ in Ranchi on PM Modi’s birthday

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI/File) BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI/File)

BJP president Amit Shah will participate in a cleanliness drive in Ranchi on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which the party and its governments will celebrate as ‘seva divas’ (service day).

Shah will be in Jharkhand on a three-day visit starting on Friday as part of his 110-day nation-wide tour to review the party’s work and strengthen its organisation. He will preside over a meeting of the party’s national office bearers from the state, the core group in the state, MPs and MLAs, executive members, state morcha chiefs, general secretaries, district chiefs among others, a party statement said.

He will also hold a separate meeting with state office bearers, core group members, district presidents and district ‘prabharis’ later. He will hold similar meetings with various other party bodies. He will also address a meeting of intellectuals and eminent citizens in Ranchi tomorrow.

Shah will on Saturday address a meeting of woman beneficiaries of government schemes and have lunch with a tribal family, the statement said. He will later hold a meeting with the state ministers. After taking part in ‘Seva divas’ event, Shah will reach Ulihaat, Khunti, the birth place of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and take part in various programmes, the statement said.

