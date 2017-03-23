Amit Shah to attend Gujarat Assembly session on 30 March

BJP chief Amit Shah will attend the ongoing budget session of the Gujarat Assembly on March 30, a day before the session draws to a close, the state unit of the party said on Thursday. Shah is the MLA from Naranpura seat of Ahmedabad.

“As Shah is coming to his home state for the first time after the election results of five states, including Uttar Pradesh, he will be accorded a grand welcome by party workers and leaders on his arrival here on March 29,” state BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani said.

On March 30, Shah will take part in the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly, he said in a statement.

Shah is expected to stay at Gandhinagar for around three days and hold meetings with key party leaders, Vaghani added.

