BJP national president Amit Shah is set to appear at a sessions court in Ahmedabad as Maya Kodnani’s witness in the 2002 Naroda Gam riot case. Ahead of Shah’s appearance, security has been beefed up outside the court.

The BJP president was issued summons after Maya Kodnani’s counsel informed the court that Shah was inaccessible.

