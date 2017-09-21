Amit Shah to address youth rally in Himachal Pradesh

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI) BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI)

BJP national president Amit Shah will address a ‘Hunkar’ rally in the poll-bound state of Himachal Pradesh, in Kangra on Friday. Himachal Pradesh will go to polls late this year. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, state BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey and the BJP MP of the area Shanta Kumar today visited the rally site.

“BJP will soon declare the list of candidates for Himachal elections, and only those will be considered who have a winning potential,” Nadda said. Nadda further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the area is under consideration and “he might address

a rally at Dharamshala very soon”.

The prime minister had addressed a rally in the state in April. In the current Assembly, the Congress holds 36 of the 68 seats while the BJP has 26 seats. The party had a major victory in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand early this year.

