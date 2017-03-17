Amit Shah tells Keshav Prasad Maurya to pick Uttar Pradesh chief minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament house in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament house in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Suspense over the BJP’s chief ministerial choice for Uttar Pradesh continued on Thursday with party chief Amit Shah saying he had given the responsibility of selecting the person to state party president Keshav Prasad Maurya. Maurya, who was being seen as a contender, sought to keep his name out of the race, saying he could not choose himself. “I have left the responsibility to Keshav,” Shah said when asked about the CM. When Maurya was asked, he said, “How can I choose myself if I am given the responsibility?”

Many in the party interpreted Shah’s remark as an indication of Maurya being kept out of the race for the top post. Later in the day, Maurya was later admitted to RML Hospital after he complained of uneasiness. According to a senior doctor of the hospital, the 48-year-old leader’s blood pressure was slightly higher and he had been suffering from cold and mild fever over the week.

The BJP president has been meeting top leaders since Sunday to discuss the names for chief ministers of UP and Uttarakhand. Sources said no one had any idea about the choices as both Shah and PM Narendra Modi would have the last word on the issue. The UP BJP MLAs will meet in Lucknow on Saturday to elect their legislature party leader.

