Amit Shah tears into ‘corrupt’ CM for defaming state

BJP national president Amit Shah during a public meeting in Kangra Monday. (Express Photo) BJP national president Amit Shah during a public meeting in Kangra Monday. (Express Photo)

Stepping up party’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh’s politically sensitive Kangra and Chamba districts, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will go down in the history as an “example for corruption” that has dented the clean image of the state and also “destroyed” his entire family and aides as all of them are out on bail.

Playing up the development card against Virbhadra and claiming that during past five years the CM had only performed ‘bhumi-pujans’, Shah branded him a non-performer who, he said, must be replaced on November 9. Starting from Dalhousie (Chamba district), Amit Shah flew to Jawali in Kangra distict. He addressed two poll rallies in Chamba and Kangra on the first day of his five-day whirlwind campaign. In Kangra , he raised corruption, mafia raj and slow pace of development despite additional grant from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. But it was on the issue of corruption and alleged mafia raj, that Shah seemed more aggressive.

“Virbhadra Singh has set a unique and unparalleled example in the country as his entire family and naukars are facing corruption cases and are out on bail. Is this a good example that he has created in the state where lakhs of tourists visit? What impression do they carry back from Himachal Pradesh? Wherever, there is a talk of corruption in any state, Virbhadra Singh’s name suddenly crops up,” said Shah.

He also accused the state government of raising massive debt, not for development, but for wasteful spending. The funds were neither spent on development, promotion and expansion of industry, tourism or jobs, but for undefined purposes, alleged the BJP chief. Shah also gave an account of funds which Centre had sanctioned for the state . The grants were Rs 71,611 crore more than what the UPA government gave, yet no development was happening, he said.

Urging people to vote for leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah also tried to drive home the point that Modi had worked hard in Himachal Pradesh for years and had better understanding of the issues pertaining to the state. Shah referred to promises made the ‘Vision Document’ promising to set up an IT hub and creating infrastructure for jobs. He also reminded the people about OROP promised fulfilled by the Modi government.

