Amit Shah, Smriti Irani take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

Making his debut in Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah along with Union Minister Smriti Irani took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs on Friday. The oath of secrecy to both BJP leaders was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The two were accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.

News agency ANI reported that Irani took oath in Sanskrit.

Both Shah and Irani were elected to the Upper House from Gujarat earlier this month. While the two were elected smoothly, the fight for the third Rajya Sabha seat saw some high-voltage drama beginning with Congress herding its MLAs to a Karnataka resort out of fear of poaching. The voting had ended with the Election Commission declaring a Congress legislator’s vote invalid and paving the way for the win of Congress nominee Ahmed Patel.

