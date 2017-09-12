Amit Shah slams TMC, says political violence in Bengal amounts to violation of human rights

BJP President Amit Shah. BJP President Amit Shah.

BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday described the political violence in West Bengal as “violation of human rights” and asked the prominent human rights organisations to report them. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata after meeting family members of alleged victims of political violence in Bengal, Shah slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress of inflicting such violence on Opposition party workers and said “such violence is not seen anywhere in the world’.

“Today I met with family members of victims of political violence in Bengal in last six months. After interacting with them I can say that such violence is not seen anywhere in the world. Several people were killed, many were injured and properties of these people were destroyed. All these happened because they did not support the ideology of the ruling Trinamool Congress. I want to ask the people here is this Tagore’s Bengal? Is this Swami Vivekananda’s Bengal? Here no one has the freedom to do any other political other than TMC,” Shah said.

Asking the human rights organisations to report such political violence, Shah said development cannot take place in Bengal under such circumstances. “I want to remind the TMC that they were subjected to such political violence under the Left Front rule. People had brought a change beliveing that such atrocities will come to an end. But TMC is following in the footsteps of Left. Let me make it very clear that the growth of BJP cannot be halted by perpetuating such violence on our cadres,” he said.

“I want to request the champions of human right organosations to come in Bengal and report such violence. Members of these organisations should visit Basirhat, Birbhum amd other places and talk to the victims. It is a violation of human rights and they must report it to the world,” he added.

