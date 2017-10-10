‘We have given a prime minister who speaks’: Amit Shah retorts to Rahul Gandhi jibe

BJP President Amit Shah said, “Rahul baba cannot see development as he sports Italian spectacles.” (File photo) BJP President Amit Shah said, “Rahul baba cannot see development as he sports Italian spectacles.” (File photo)

Taking on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for questioning the ruling BJP government on its accomplishments so far, party president Amit Shah on Tuesday said it has “given a prime minister who speaks”. “You are repeatedly asking what the BJP has done, We have given a prime minister who speaks,” Shah said in an apparent reference to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who was often criticised by the Opposition for not speaking out enough. The BJP president was addressing a gathering in Rahul’s bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah also responded to Rahul’s claim that there had been little develpoment in Gujarat, saying what have the three generations of the Gandhi family done so far in Amethi. “He is mocking at the development in Gujarat. I want to ask the ‘shahzade’ of Congress as to what have your three generations given to Amethi… You sought an account of our past three years but people of Amethi are taking account of works done here by your past three generations.”

“Congress ruled the country for 70 years. I want to ask you that you have been MP here for a long time but why there is no collector’s office, TB hospital and Akashwani’s FM here. Erosion of land due to Gomti river has not been stopped.”

Flanked by Union minister Smriti Irani and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah urged people to vote for the BJP this time. “You have trusted a family for 60 years, now trust BJP and PM Narendra Modi and you will not feel betrayed.”

He said there were two models of development in Amethi — a ‘Nehru-Gandhi model’ and the ‘Modi model’, adding 106 projects have been launched in the past three years under the Narendra Modi government. He also named the schemes launched by the party.

Hailing the work being done by Irani, Shah said, “For the first time in 35-40 years, I am seeing that the winning candidate is missing from his constituency and a defeated candidate is giving time to the people.” Irani was defeated by Rahul in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In more potshots at Rahul, Shah said: “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will develop UP. Rahul baba cannot see development as he sports Italian spectacles.”

