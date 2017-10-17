Amit Shah slams Pinarayi Vijayan, asks Kerala CM if he will take moral responsibility for ‘BJP/RSS killings’

BJP national president Amit Shah (Reuters Photo) BJP national president Amit Shah (Reuters Photo)

Mounting a scathing attack on Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Kerala Chief Minister if he was prepared to take moral responsibility for the “killing of 13 innocent BJP/RSS workers.”

“I am asking the Kerala chief minister, whether he is prepared to take moral responsiblity for the killing of 13 BJP/RSS workers in the state after the LDF government came to power,” Shah said, while addressing party workers at the Puthrikandam maidan in Thiruvananthapuram on the conclusion of the party’s 15-day ‘Jan Raksha’ Yatra in the state.

The BJP chief further called upon Vijayan to fight his party in terms of development and ideology, adding that the CPM was “mistaken” if they feel that BJP/RSS workers can be eliminated through violence even after 70 years of independence. “I will like to tell CPI(M) that it is not possible,” Shah said.

Shah then asked Vijayan whether people had given him the mandate for eliminating BJP/RSS workers in the state.

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief walked along with party cadres for about two km from the Martyr’s column at Palayam to Putharikandam maidan, near the famous Padmanabhaswamy temple. The main intention of the padayatra was to highlight the ‘Left’s atrocities’ in Kerala under the LDF government.

Although Shah had kicked off the yatra Payyannur in Kannur on October 3, the BJP president skipped the march through Pinarayi, the chief minister’s home town, in Kannur district, citing that he had to rush to Delhi for an important meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Vijayan had taunted the BJP’s Jan Raksha Yatra, saying the month-long campaign’s results appeared to be negligible as the people of Kerala spoke against it in one voice. He also accused the BJP and the RSS of carrying out a “malicious campaign” to tarnish the image of the state and damage its tourism industry.

With PTI inputs

