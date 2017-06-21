Amit Shah shed body weight, gained political weight: Ramdev on International Yoga Day

Ramdev, along with Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, was a part of the International Yoga Day celebrations being held in Ahmedabad.(Source: Amit Shah/Twitter) Ramdev, along with Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, was a part of the International Yoga Day celebrations being held in Ahmedabad.(Source: Amit Shah/Twitter)

While taking part in the International Yoga Day celebrations, Baba Ramdev on Wednesday quipped that BJP president Amit Shah had lost weight thanks to yoga. The yoga guru also added that Shah had increased his “political weight.” Speaking at Ahmedabad’s GMDC ground, Ramdev said: “Amit Shah has shed his body weight by doing yoga, but has increased his political weight substantially, giving tension to many.”

Ramdev, along with Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, was a part of the International Yoga Day celebrations being held in Ahmedabad. “Amit bhai has lost significant weight in recent times. However, on the other side, his political weight has increased substantially. This must have given tension to many. I request them to do yoga to ease their stress,” Ramdev was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated that a new world record should be set in Yoga. Due to BJP chief Amit Shah’s guidance, and Gujarat government’s support, the event was a massive hit and we were successful in setting 24 new world records,” Ramdev claimed.

Ramdev also said that nearly three lakh participants were present at the Ahmedabad ground. “Today is the most important day for me, as more than three lakh people performed yoga at one place to set a new world record. We have broken the previous world record, which was set in the presence of our PM, by a huge margin,” Ramdev told reporters after the event.

On Tuesday, Ramdev had lashed out against those who are critical of yoga. “People who frivolously say that yoga is not a sport are ignorant and their opinion should be discarded. Yoga is also a sport and it should be included under the sports category,” he was quoted as saying by Times of India. ANI reported that in the next three-five years, Ramdev intends to operate around 11 lakh free yoga classes across the country, with government support.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd