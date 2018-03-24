2019 Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah sets target of 21 northeast seats for BJP

Presents Latest News
 "I want to give a target for 2019 polls. We want to win more than 21 seats out of 25 seats from North East," Amit Shah said while addressing Booth President Sammelan in Guwahati.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2018 2:55 pm
Amit Shah sets target of 21 northeast seats for 2019 Lok Sabha polls BJP president Amit Shah while addressing Booth President Sammelan in Guwahati (BJP Twitter)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday set a target of 21 seats out of 25 parliamentary constituencies from the northeast in the Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2019. “I want to give a target for 2019 polls. We want to win more than 21 seats out of 25 seats from North East,” Shah said while addressing Booth President Sammelan in Guwahati.

“BJP wants to ensure Assam’s progress through development. Congress leaders including their party president had visited north east for rallies and had put baseless allegations on us. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what did he do for Assam’s development in last 10 years?” he added.

“Except Mizoram, all other states in NE are ruled by NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) constituents. So all of you need to take it forward,” he said, adding the party won eight seats from the region during last Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

The BJP came out with a remarkable performance in the recently held assembly elections in the northeast states of Tripura and Nagaland and was able to form the government in Meghalaya, in alliance with the NPP, despite winning just two seats.

  1. R
    Ramchandran
    Mar 24, 2018 at 3:29 pm
    All AVMs of Twenty one out of twenty five cons uencies would be skewed so the AVM button will direct all votes to BJP. Since Shah knows the trick, he can predict the outcome now itself.
    (2)(0)
    Reply
