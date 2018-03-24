Amit Shah set to meet seers in bid to prevent split in Lingayat votes

BJP chief Amit Shah is heading to meet Shivkumara Swamiji, a prominent spiritual leader of Lingayat community, and visit Siddaganga, Srigere, Madara Channaiah and Muruga Mutts. BJP chief Amit Shah is heading to meet Shivkumara Swamiji, a prominent spiritual leader of Lingayat community, and visit Siddaganga, Srigere, Madara Channaiah and Muruga Mutts.

With the Congress government deciding to recommend the Centre to grant religious minority status to Lingayats, a move that has the potential to split BJP’s core support base in poll-bound Karnataka, BJP chief Amit Shah is heading to meet Shivkumara Swamiji, a prominent spiritual leader of Lingayat community, and visit Siddaganga, Srigere, Madara Channaiah and Muruga Mutts.

According to BJP leaders, Shah’s meeting on Monday with Shivakumara Swamiji, who turns 111 on April 1, assumes significance as the seer has not supported the separate religion tag for Lingayats.

A senior party leader pointed out that Siddaramaiah’s decision to back Lingayats’ demand and include Veerashaivas who follow Basavanna as a group within the community, could chip away a portion of BJP’s support base. “Shah’s upcoming visits to mutts, which have considerable influence among the followers, is politically significant. Influencing the seers to take a stand against the government’s move is critical for the party’s political prospects in the state.”

“The party has to evolve strategies to overcome the potential threat posed by Siddaramaiah’s move. The BJP cannot afford a split in the Lingayat votes. Getting the support of mutts here is very important,” said a BJP leader from Karnataka. The Congress government’s move would adversely affect the BJP’s attempts to focus on “unified Hindu society” to consolidate votes, he said. “It is also a setback to our attempt to make anti-incumbency a major factor in Karnataka polls,” the leader added.

Lingayats, who constitute 17 per cent of the population and 19 per cent of the voters, can influence at least 100 of the 224 constituencies in the state, the leader said. The BJP now heavily relies on Veershaivas, who have expressed objections to the Karnataka government’s decision.

