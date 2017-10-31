Amit Shah says Virbhadra Singh example of corruption, dented Himachal Pradesh image

Amit Shah in Chamba Monday. PTI Amit Shah in Chamba Monday. PTI

Stepping up BJP’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra and Chamba districts, party chief Amit Shah on Monday said Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will go down in the history as an “example of corruption” that has dented the clean image of the state. Playing the development card, Shah claimed that the CM had only performed “bhoomi pujans” in the past five years. He branded Virbhadra a non-performer who must be replaced.

Shah addressed two rallies in Chamba and Kangra on the first day of his five-day campaign tour. “Virbhadra Singh has set a unique and unparalleled example in the country as his entire family and naukars are facing corruption cases and are out on bail. Is this a good example he has created of the state which lakhs of tourists visit? What impression do they carry back from Himachal Pradesh? Whenever there is a talk of corruption in any state, Virbhadra Singh’s name crops up,” said Shah.

He also accused the state government of raising massive debt, not for development, but for wasteful expenditure. The funds were not spent on development, promotion and expansion of industry, tourism or jobs, but for undefined purposes, alleged the BJP chief. Shah claimed that Himachal Pradesh received Rs 71,611 crore more in grants as compared to what it received under the UPA. Yet, no development has taken place, he said.

Urging people to vote for the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah also tried to drive home the point that Modi had worked hard in Himachal Pradesh for years and had good understanding of issues pertaining to the state. Shah referred to promises made in the ‘Vision Document’ regarding plans to set up an IT hub in the state and create infrastructure for jobs. He also said that the Narendra Modi government had fulfilled the One Rank One Pension promise.

