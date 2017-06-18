Amit Shah rules out Indo-Pak bilateral cricket ties

BJP President Amit Shah BJP President Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday supported the India-Pakistan Champion Trophy at London as it was at the neutral place. He, however, expressed reservations about an India-Pakistan bilateral series being played in either of the two countries. Commenting on the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match in London on Sunday, Shah said: “I believe the two countries would continue to play in international tournaments in neutral venue that is outside India and Pakistan. What’s wrong? It is not as if they are playing in Pakistan or India.”

At a media interaction held at the BJP office at Dadar, Shah was asked: “Should India and Pakistan play cricket when there are tensions across the border and ties are not at its best in the wake of firing and killing of jawans?”

Shah replied by saying: “Do you want to say that India should not play the Champions Trophy at all?”

While reasuring that the national sentiments and well-being of the army and border security personnel would remain non-compromised, he said: “There was no ambiguity over the issue. It is very clear. We do not go to Pakistan to play the matches. Nor Pakistan is coming to India to play the matches. But there are certain international tournaments where India is participating and they are being played at neutral places.”

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel had raised objections to the two countries playing cricket citing growing infiltration across the borders.

