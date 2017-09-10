Gujarat among those states that witness minimum Dalit atrocities: Amit Shah

In a bid to boost the party’s presence among youths before Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP President Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad on Sunday to attend party’s “Adikham (strong) Gujarat Yuva Town Hall” event, where he is expected to interact with at least 1 lakh youths in the state via video conference. Speaking at the event, Shah said, “Government of India is giving priority to Gujarat.”
On being questioned about Una Dalit flogging, the BJP President said the state of Gujarat witnesses the least amount of Dalit atrocities in India. “Gujarat is among those states in India that witness minimum Dalit atrocities,” Shah said. Speaking about Patidar quota agitation, Shah said, “You will see Patidar reservation andolan leaning towards a particular political party as elections come near.”
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said more than 1.5 lakh students from 250 locations in the state, belonging from age group 16-35 years, will connect with Shah live during the event. He further added that the event is expected to continue for at least two hours.
Vaghani further said that Union Minister for Panachayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar will be present with youths in Vadodara. Apart from Tomar, several other leaders will join the youths in different locations- including MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district, MoS (Home) Hansraj Ahir at Gandhidham in Kutch and BJP MP Anurag Thakur in Rajkot.
The BJP minister further claimed that Shah has already received over 3 lakh questions via social media, mostly about the place of youths in politics, jobs scenario, health, floods, GST, demonetisation, agriculture, education and road infrastructure among others.
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:28 pmHighest atrocities against Dalits are also taken place in BJP that you murderer.Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:22 pmNow they admit, there is Dalit atrocities in India.Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:13 pmMaking statements like this is detrimental to federal structure of country.Central government should always be impartial and must accomodate economic ,social,political needs of every state. In recent days bounty was announced to Assam and Bihar for devastation caused by flood but west bengal was ignored.Such acts of GOI is setting wrong example to the future political system and is detrimental to federal structure of country. Political parties must keep cons ution in mind before making statement. GOI is not government of Gujrat.Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:06 pmYes, sure it will give priority to Gujarat as Prime Minister is not of India, He Is PM of Gujarat.Reply
- Sep 10, 2017 at 12:26 pmBut at least BJP is not killing Congress and NCP and other workers in Gujarat. Anyone can work, earn and retire in Gujarat unlike other states where local language and lifestyle is given utmost importance. Can you compare sheety Kerala with Gujarat? All they fight about in Kerala is beef.Reply