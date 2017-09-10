Gujarat among those states that witness minimum Dalit atrocities: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah in Ahmedabad. BJP President Amit Shah in Ahmedabad.

In a bid to boost the party’s presence among youths before Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP President Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad on Sunday to attend party’s “Adikham (strong) Gujarat Yuva Town Hall” event, where he is expected to interact with at least 1 lakh youths in the state via video conference. Speaking at the event, Shah said, “Government of India is giving priority to Gujarat.”

On being questioned about Una Dalit flogging, the BJP President said the state of Gujarat witnesses the least amount of Dalit atrocities in India. “Gujarat is among those states in India that witness minimum Dalit atrocities,” Shah said. Speaking about Patidar quota agitation, Shah said, “You will see Patidar reservation andolan leaning towards a particular political party as elections come near.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said more than 1.5 lakh students from 250 locations in the state, belonging from age group 16-35 years, will connect with Shah live during the event. He further added that the event is expected to continue for at least two hours.

Vaghani further said that Union Minister for Panachayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar will be present with youths in Vadodara. Apart from Tomar, several other leaders will join the youths in different locations- including MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district, MoS (Home) Hansraj Ahir at Gandhidham in Kutch and BJP MP Anurag Thakur in Rajkot.

The BJP minister further claimed that Shah has already received over 3 lakh questions via social media, mostly about the place of youths in politics, jobs scenario, health, floods, GST, demonetisation, agriculture, education and road infrastructure among others.

