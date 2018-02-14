Amit Shah rally: Such rallies don’t benefit nation, says Sharad Yadav

Criticising the BJP for organising a massive motorcycle rally in Jind district on Feburary 15, former Janta Dal (United) MP from Rajya Sabha, Sharad Yadav, on Tuesday said that such stunts don’t benefit the nation. What they (BJP) want to prove? Are they trying to scare somebody? Such rallies don’t benefit the country,” Yadav said while interacting with media persons here at Press Club in Sector 27.

Yadav added the country is in its worst condition. “The central government has no specific policy for farmers. The insurance cover for poor people is an eyewash,” said Yadav who is all set to float a new political party.

