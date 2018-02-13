Amit Shah rally: 1,111 bikes from each Haryana seat

“We have heard that other leaders are providing T-shirts or have resorted to similar initiatives,” said Jain, who is also in charge of the BJP’s media department in Haryana. “We have heard that other leaders are providing T-shirts or have resorted to similar initiatives,” said Jain, who is also in charge of the BJP’s media department in Haryana.

To ensure one lakh motorcycles at BJP president Amit Shah’s rally in Jind, the Haryana party unit has a solution: 1,111 motorcycles from each of the state’s 90 Assembly constituencies will start for the venue a day before the rally scheduled for February 15. While all party workers have been asked to sign a pledge — that they won’t break traffic rules — local BJP leaders have even offered free t-shirts, helmets and jackets to party workers to guarantee participation.

“In our Sonepat constituency, we will offer saffron-coloured helmets to each party worker taking part in the rally. We have already decided to purchase 1,150 helmets for this purpose,” said Rajiv Jain, whose wife Kavita Jain is the Sonepat MLA and a cabinet minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Sources in the BJP said a party leader in Hisar district had purchased at least 10,000 T-shirts for distribution among party workers attending the rally. “The t-shirts will have the lotus symbol printed on them and can be used by party workers even after the rally,” said a BJP leader. “Different leaders have offered different things to the bikers so that they are easily visible at the rally venue. We have also heard that a leader has plans to offer jackets to bikers. It is cheaper to buy these things in bulk,” he said.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala said bikers from far-flung areas would start the trip to Jind a day before the rally on February 15. “They will stay the night near the venue and bike to the rally. At the venue, there will be a separate parking area for bikers from each constituency,” said Barala, who is MLA from Tohana constituency. According to Haryana Housing Board Chairman and BJP leader Jawahar Yadav, the party would not pay for fuel. “Our workers make such arrangements at their own level,” he said.

The BJP has made it clear that it is mandatory for all ministers and MLAs to attend the rally on motorcycles. “Even BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the rally on motorcycles,” said Barala.

The All India Jat Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti had earlier withdrawn their proposed protest rally against Shah after talks with Khattar and Union Minister Birender Singh on Sunday night. “The demand for 150 companies of central forces was made when an agitation was announced. The forces will still be deployed to maintain law and order,” said Mamta Singh, Haryana Inspector General of Police. DGP BS Sandhu inspected the rally venue at Jind on Monday.

