Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi take on each other in their respective bastions: Key takeaways

While Amit Shah asked people of Amethi to look beyond Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi told people of Gujarat that the Congress can do in six months what the BJP failed to do in 22 years. While Amit Shah asked people of Amethi to look beyond Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi told people of Gujarat that the Congress can do in six months what the BJP failed to do in 22 years.

The trade of charges between two political heavyweights – Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah – on Tuesday was unique in the sense that both were taking each other on in their respective bastions. While Rahul Gandhi continued his Navsarjan Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat, Amit Shah, along with Union minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mounted a stinging retort against Congress and the Gandhi scion in Amethi.

Here’s how both leaders countered each other

On Prime Minister Modi

Rahul: Before 2014 elections, Modi said he doesn’t want to be the PM but a chowkidar (gatekeeper) of the nation. Chowkidar ke saamne chori hui….to vo chowkidaar the ya bhaagidaar (theft happened in front of the gatekeeper…so was he a gatekeeper or a partner)

Amit Shah: You are repeatedly asking what the BJP has done, We have given a prime minister who speaks

On development of Gujarat

Rahul: The debt of Gujarat has reached Rs 2 lakh crore. Despite taking so much debt for development works, there has been no improvement in the condition of farmers and the poor. It is a failed model of development

Amit Shah: He is mocking at the development in Gujarat. I want to ask ‘Shahzade’ of Congress as to what your three generations have given to Amethi. You sought account of our past three years but people of Amethi are taking account of works done here by your past three generations. Rahul baba cannot see development as he sports Italian spectacles

On corruption

Rahul: The company (of Jay Shah) was formed six to seven years ago. It was nothing in 2014, but in a few months the company became so big that its worth (turnover) rose from mere Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore. Who gave loan to it? It was a Central government department under minister Piyush Goyal ji.

Amit Shah: Congress ruled the country for 70 years. I want to ask you that you have been MP here for a long time but why there is no collector’s office, TB hospital and Akashwani’s FM here. Erosion of land due to Gomti river has not been stopped

On governance

Rahul: Congress will outdo 22 years of BJP work in just six months

Amit Shah: You have trusted a family for 60 years, now trust BJP and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and you will not feel betrayed

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd