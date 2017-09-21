Amit Shah praises Rawat govt on last day of Uttarakhand visit

Bharatiya Janata Party National president Amit Shah. (PTI Photo) Bharatiya Janata Party National president Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the Trivendra Rawat government’s performance over six months in Uttarakhand on the last day of his two-day visit to the state. “The government and the organisations are committed…. In the past six months the (Rawat) government has done all that was possible (for the state’s development).”

Soon after the completion of the Rawat government’s 100 days in power in June, former Union minister Venkaiah Naidu had expressed disappointment over Uttarakhand “lagging behind in the implementation of Centre’s developmental schemes”.

However, Shah refrained from criticising the state government and evaded questions on differences within the party. “There are no differences in the party or government. The Trivendra Rawat government is working according to the BJP’s vision document for the state,” the BJP president said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App