Amit Shah praises capping of knee transplant price

BJP chief Amit Shah (File) BJP chief Amit Shah (File)

TERMING PM Narendra Modi’s decision to cap the knee implant price as an “unprecedented” effort to serve the poor and elderly in the country, BJP chief Amit Shah said the government was converting the ancient concept of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya (may all be free from illness)’ into a reality in the country.

The Cabinet Wednesday announced capping of the knee implant price at a significantly lower rate than the current market costs, a move that could result in savings of Rs 1,500 crore annually to patients requiring surgery. The decision came a day after the PM made the announcement of bringing down knee surgery prices in his Independence Day speech.

“PM… after taking reins in 2014, has taken several steps to bring down prices of some medicines and treatment of incurable diseases, and the poor have been greatly relieved,” Shah wrote in a blog. He said the government also provided a “big relief” to crores of heart patients bringing prices of stents to one-fourth of the existing prices.

With PTI inputs

