‘Only BJP, Communist party have internal democracy’

BJP president Amit Shah (File/PTI) BJP president Amit Shah (File/PTI)

Stressing on internal democracy in political outfits, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said only the BJP and Communist party practise it, and all others follow “dynastic politics”. He also stressed on “comparative analysis” of political parties, especially those that have been in power — the Congress and the BJP. He also appealed to the people to “test the parties before handing over reins of the country”.

While addressing Prabbudha Nagrik Sammelan (Enlightened Citizens’ Forum), Shah said, “After Independence, we chose a multi-party parliamentary democratic system, not according to individuals. If a party’s internal democracy has no identity then it cannot do any good for the country. Of the 1,650 parties in the country, only two have internal democracy — the Communist party and BJP. All the other parties are dynasties.”

