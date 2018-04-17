Amit Shah on two-day tour of Karnataka from tomorrow

Party president Amit Shah at BJP’s foundation day celebration in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Party president Amit Shah at BJP’s foundation day celebration in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

BJP president Amit Shah will be on a two-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka starting on Wednesday, during which he will attend a number of meetings with party workers and hold consultation with intellectuals to seek their views on the party’s manifesto for upcoming assembly polls in the state. Shah is scheduled to attend the convention of the party’s booth committees of 28 assembly seats in Bengaluru on Wednesday, which will be followed by meetings with the party’s office-bearers from these seats, the party said in a statement.

Shah will visit the homes of two intellectuals in Bengulru to seek their views on the party’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls. Later, he will also take part in the party’s road show in Hosakote in Bengaluru.

On the second day of his tour, he will meet party workers and leaders from the state. He will also meet industrialists and traders from the state to discuss various issues with them .

