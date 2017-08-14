Amit Shah on Gorakhpaur tragedy: ‘In a big country, not the first such incident’

Amit shah said, “In a big country like India, there have been many such incidents in the past. This is not the first time.” (Source: ANI photo) Amit shah said, “In a big country like India, there have been many such incidents in the past. This is not the first time.” (Source: ANI photo)

In an insensitive reaction, BJP chief Amit Shah on rejected Congress demand for UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation over the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy, saying incidents like these happen in a big country like India. “Congress ka kaam hai isteefa maangna. Itne bade desh mein bahut saare haadse hue, pehli baar aisa haadsa nahi hua hai. (It is Congress’s job to ask for resignation. In a big country like India, there have been many such incidents in the past. This is not the first time),” said Shah.

Responding to Adityanath’s direction to state authorities for a ”grand” Janmashtami celebration, despite the death of a large number of children at BRT Medical College, Shah said the festival is about people’s personal belief. “Janmashtami apni jagah hai, jaise desh mein hogi, waise UP mein logon ke personal belief ke aadhar par hogi, yeh govt festival nahi. (Janmashtami is at its own place. People of UP will also celebrate the way it will be celebrated in other states. It’s a festival of personal belief, its not a government festival),” said Shah.

Over 70 children suffering from encepahlitis have been killed at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh due to lack of medical facilities to fight the disease. The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the UP government over the deaths.

Yogi Adityanath has ordered the state authorities to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in a “grand” way. In a communique issued late on Sunday to the Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh, Adityanath said: “Krishna Janmashtami is an important festival and the police should organise it in a traditional and grand way.”

