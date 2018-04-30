Amit Shah on Congress’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’: depicts ‘Parivar Aakrosh’

BJP chief Amit Shah BJP chief Amit Shah

Ridiculing the Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Rally to highlight the failures of the Narendra Modi government, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said it was in fact a “Parivar Aakrosh Rally”. It exposed the increasing irrelevance of a “dynasty and their courtiers”, which has voted out of power from one state after another, he said.

In a series of tweets, Shah hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said he should apologise to the nation for his party’s efforts to trample every possible institution in the country because of its “power hungry” nature.

Earlier, Rahul launched his party’s 2019 election campaign at a public rally in the national capital, insisting that the grand old party will return to power in the next general elections.

He also attacked the Prime Minister on a range of issues, accusing him of having double standards on corruption, undermining democratic institutions and failing to provide safety for women.

Soon after the rally, the BJP president took to Twitter saying the country was fed up of the “negative” and “arm twisting” tactics of the Congress.

“A dynasty and their courtiers, who were sent out of state after state by ‘Jan Aadesh’ now pretend to represent ‘Jan Aakrosh.’ Today’s Congress rally is nothing but ‘Parivar Aakrosh Rally’ which highlights their increasing irrelevance,” Shah said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

The BJP chief claimed that while the entire nation was celebrating after electricity reached the last village in the country, the Congress was “mourning” the loss of power for one family.

“(In the) ‘Parivar Aakrosh Rally’ you will see abject India-hatred on display. After all, the Congress cannot digest that 125 crore Indians have seen through their anti-development and highly divisive politics. Congress’s efforts to create divisions are fully exposed!” he said in another tweet.

“If the Congress really wants to know why there is ‘Jan Aakrosh’, they should answer why did they disallow Parliament to function and why it has prevented the formation of an OBC commission that gives justice to backward sections,” he said.

