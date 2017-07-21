Amit Shah on a three-day Jaipur visit, to seek ‘blessings’ from seers

During the meeting, Shah is likely to discuss issues concerning the state and communities and work on the feedback given by them, Parnami said. (File photo) During the meeting, Shah is likely to discuss issues concerning the state and communities and work on the feedback given by them, Parnami said. (File photo)

BJP national president Amit Shah will be meeting seers on Saturday to take their feedback and seek their “blessings” for the assembly elections in Rajasthan, the party said today. Shah arrived in Jaipur on Friday for a three-day visit to review the preparations of the party for the state assembly elections, due next year, and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “The party president (Shah) will be meeting religious leaders tomorrow at a hotel. He will be seeking their blessings and guidance to take the society and country to peak,” BJP state unit president Ashok Parnami said.

During the meeting, Shah is likely to discuss issues concerning the state and communities and work on the feedback given by them, Parnami said. Last year during his visit to Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Shah had said that the blessings of the seers brought the popular mandate to the BJP in 2014 general elections.

The BJP chief will also be having a meal at the house of a Dalit family, a practice which, of late, has become a norm wherever senior party leaders visit. However, Shah’s visit to the family is being kept away from media light due to security concerns, a BJP spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Parnami, inaugurated a library and e-library at the party office in Jaipur soon after his arrival. Later he held a meeting with the members of the council of ministers.

Books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran party leader L K Advani, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, and other personalities like Sardar Patel, Veer Sawarkar, Swami Vivekananda, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, BR Ambedkar are available in the library. The library also has books on Kashmir issues, terror of ISIS, cultural heritage of India, RSS philosophy, Hindutva, constituent assembly debates, besides documents of the Janasangh and the BJP.

