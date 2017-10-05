Amit Shah, Narendra Modi are party to ‘fraud’ case against me: Lalu Yadav after CBI questioning

Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “I will uproot communalism & fascism even if I’m hanged.” (File photo) Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “I will uproot communalism & fascism even if I’m hanged.” (File photo)

Maintaining that the corruption charges against him are a plot by the BJP, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday he will uproot communalism even if he is hanged. Talking to media after appearing before the CBI in connection with railway hotel tender case, Yadav said, “It is a fraud case. BJP, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are a party to this. They want to ruin my family”. “I will uproot communalism & fascism even if I’m hanged,” added the former Bihar chief minister.

The CBI agency has accused Lalu of having “rigged and manipulated the tender process” while awarding contracts to two IRCTC hotels when he was Railways minister in 2006 under the UPA I government. In its FIR, the CBI has accused Lalu of leasing two railway-run hotels, BNR Puri and BNR Ranchi, to a private firm, Sujata Hotels. In return, the directors of Sujata Hotels transferred three acres of “high-value premium land” to a shell company, Delight, which had links to Lalu’s family.

The CBI had filed corruption charges against Lalu, his wife Rabri and son Tejashwi in July this year after raiding 12 properties in connection with them, including the RJD leader’s residences in Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon.

The CBI also booked former Managing Director, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) P K Goel, Sujata, wife of Yadav’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta and two directors of a private company, among others, in connection with the case.

