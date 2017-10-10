Amit Shah must step down: Congress seeks probe

BJP President Amit Shah addressing party workers during ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’ to protest the alleged murders of party workers in Kerala. (PTI) BJP President Amit Shah addressing party workers during ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’ to protest the alleged murders of party workers in Kerala. (PTI)

A day after an online report in The Wire on business dealings of Amit Shah’s son Jay created a political storm, the Congress on Monday sought an “independent” investigation by two sitting Supreme Court judges and asked Shah to step aside as BJP president in order to allow an impartial probe.

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma reminded Shah that previous BJP presidents such as L K Advani, Bangaru Laxman and Nitin Gadkari had all resigned when allegations had surfaced against them.

In Ahmedabad, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded an “independent (and) impartial” probe by two sitting judges of the apex court. Stating that the “self-styled champions of integrity and probity have been exposed by the action of Amit Shah’s worthy son”, Ramesh said, “This will certainly be a political issue… If need be, we will even take this demand to Parliament.”

In Mumbai, former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan demanded a high-level probe into business dealings of Jay Shah’s firm by an agency such as the CBI, ED, or Income Tax, and also whether Amit Shah had in any way misused his position. He also said Shah should step aside as BJP chief until the probe is completed.

In Delhi, Anand Sharma, a Rajya Sabha MP, said, “The Prime Minister speaks a lot every day…he speaks on every issue…. He should break his silence on this issue and set up an inquiry committee. There should be an impartial probe.”

Reacting to the BJP’s attack on the Congress, Sharma said, “It cannot be said this issue cannot be raised. If there is such a rise in business (of Jay Shah) after the father assumes an influential post, and the business started getting loans from government and banks, then questions will naturally arise. The BJP should remember questions it used to ask (when in the Opposition). If they had the right to ask questions, the Congress and the Opposition also have the responsibility to raise questions.”

The Congress also criticised Railways Minister Piyush Goel for addressing a media conference on Sunday to defend Jay Shah. “Is he a Union minister or a spokesperson for Jay Shah,” Sharma asked.

